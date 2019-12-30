Investigators still haven't been able to identify the person or people who provided alcohol to the Gretna High School students involved in a June 17 fatal crash, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday.
The crash, near 180th Street and Platteview Road, killed four of the students and seriously injured a fifth.
The Sheriff’s Office, citing a forensic investigation, has said four of the girls in the car, including the driver, had alcohol in their blood.
Authorities have spent more than 400 hours investigating nearly 100 tips in the wake of the crash, Davis said during a press conference at the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office. In the process, 22 search warrants were served and 40 interviews were conducted.
Authorities have two people of interest, both of “student age,” in the investigation, Davis said. It’s possible, he said, that authorities never will be able to pin down who purchased alcohol for the teens.
The crash on the night of June 17 killed driver Abigail Barth, 16, Kloe Odermatt, 16, Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, and Alex Minardi, 15. Their friend and classmate Roan Brandon, 15, suffered burns and a broken collarbone in the crash. She was hospitalized, treated and released.
“It’s possible we have an idea of where the alcohol came from and we just can’t prove it because we don't have the right person to come forward and say, ‘Yeah, that’s what happened,’” Davis said.
In recent months, he said, deputies have arrested 12 teenagers attempting to shoplift alcohol, issued three minor-in-possession citations and arrested one teen with a fake ID.
Some people, Davis said, have asked why keep pushing to find out who provided the alcohol. "We can't let that go," he said, noting that it's law enforcement's job to see that nothing like this ever happens again.
Davis encouraged parents to consider the possibility that their own teenager has access to alcohol. He said parents should know passwords to their children's phones and social media accounts. Many teens, he said, use water bottles to transport alcohol.
“We talk about Gretna; this is not a Gretna problem,” Davis said. “It's at least countywide, probably the entire Omaha metropolitan area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
This will happen again as long as they don't punish the person who provided the booze. The parents of the victims need to speak out and demand that the provider is held accountable. This is horrific and must be investigated and solved for all kids futures.
Agreed.
Beth the survivor knows who it is be she refuses to talk.
Doesn't seem to be that hard of a problem to solve. Probably a lot of people know who supplied the girls with alcohol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.