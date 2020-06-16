CMA_0613 (copy) (copy)

A boat searches the Platte River near Schramm Park State Recreation Area on Friday for 8-year-old Tarie Price. She disappeared the day before.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the owner of a black dog that 8-year-old Tarie Price was playing with around the time she disappeared Thursday.

Tarie and four other children were playing with the dog in the Platte River around the time of her disappearance.

Officials ask that the dog’s owner, or anyone who knows the owner, contact the report hotline at 402-593-1593.

Tarie Price, missing along Platte River (copy)

Tarie Price

The search, which began Thursday afternoon, has encompassed the area between Schramm Park and the mouth of the Missouri River. There has been no sign of Tarie, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The search will continue at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The search team is seeking volunteers with specialized equipment such as sonar, airboats and cadaver dogs.

The Sheriff’s Office also requests that anyone who was at the scene at the time of Tarie’s disappearance, about 3 p.m. Thursday, and who may have witnessed the incident or have other pertinent information to call the report hotline.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email