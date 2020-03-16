Douglas and Sarpy Counties are working to reduce or eliminate nonessential visits to their courthouses in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Daniel Esch, the Douglas County clerk, suggests that people applying for marriage licenses download and complete the form before coming into the office by going online to www.douglascountyclerk.org.
People who know the day and time they are coming into the office can email the completed marriage license form to marriage@douglascounty-ne.gov. The email should include the date and time they are coming in.
Each applicant needs to present a valid government-issued ID and pay with cash or a credit/debit card. The fee for a marriage license is $25. People also can prepay the $9 fee for a certified copy of a marriage license.
And in Sarpy County, only employees and those with business with the courts will be allowed in the Sarpy County Courthouse.
Both district and county courts are a function of state government and will remain open.
The situation will be reviewed daily, and any change will be announced by 4 p.m. the day before it goes into effect. The notice will be posted at sarpy.com.
Many public services can be done online, including renewing vehicle registration, paying property taxes and searching Sarpy County property records. Many forms can be completed on the website, while others can be completed and emailed to Sarpy County offices.
Sarpy County employees will be available to help residents by phone and email.
The county also has suspended processing passport applications until further notice. Passports applications must be done in person. The county will resume doing so when conditions allow.
Information about the passport application process is available on the U.S. State Department’s website at www.travel.state.gov.
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus
1 of 30
