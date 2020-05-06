Wearing face masks and gloves, the dancers at one of Omaha's most well known adult entertainment clubs will soon return to work.

Club Omaha, located near 120th Street and West Center Road plans to reopen May 14. 

"Once they opened up the churches, that's when I made my decision," club owner Shane Harrington said.

Under the state's health directive, private membership clubs could open at 50% capacity starting May 4, but gentleman's clubs could not.

"Because we're a private membership club first I think we're OK," Harrington said. His general manager sent an email to Douglas County and state officials on April 25 to be sure.

The email requested that the club be allowed to open May 4 "under the same conditions under which Governor Ricketts is allowing barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors, and massage therapy businesses to operate, including a 10-person limitation and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for entertainers and employees including face masks and gloves."

Omaha City Attorney Paul Kratz emailed back, "At this point it is a state issue."

Club Omaha sent another email Monday to more than a dozen officials, including Omaha City Council members and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, announcing that the club would be opening May 14.

Harrington told a World-Herald reporter that as of Wednesday afternoon no one had responded to the email.

"We're going to open at 25% capacity. I think we technically can open with 50% capacity based on the private membership club in the rule set as I understand them," Harrington said. "But I think that's too many people."

The club makes about 65% of its revenue from March to July and has lost $250,000 in the last two months. About 60 woman work as independent contractors at Club Omaha, and the club has sold between 30,000 and 50,000 memberships since its opening about three years ago, Harrington said.

The loss of big events like the CWS, Olympic swim trials, concerts and Berkshire Hathaway weekend hit Club Omaha like it did many other businesses in the entertainment industry. 

"I've had bar owners downtown message me personally and asked if I'm interested in buying their bar. They won't be back up," Harrington said. "They're already behind on bills and they were looking forward to getting those events in, and that's not going to happen.

"We just want everybody to get better, this to go away and go back to business as usual, but I just, I don't see it happening, and if it does, it's not going to be the same for a long time."

