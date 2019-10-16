Metropolitan Utilities District is advising that some people may smell natural gas on Thursday while the utility purges a line in northern Bellevue.

The first wave of work is expected between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday. About one mile of high-pressure natural gas will be purged, according to the utility.

Depending upon wind direction, the odor could move into parts of Omaha.

A second phase will occur in the late afternoon.

MUD says the work will be done by skilled personnel under controlled conditions.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

