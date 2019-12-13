Northbound Interstate 480 was closed Friday morning after a rollover crash near Woolworth Street. It reopened about 7:40 a.m.
The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatchers said. The vehicle rolled and hit a barrier, and the barrier needed to be repaired before the roadway could reopen, a dispatcher said.
One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, a dispatcher said.
If you work downtown you’re probably going to be late. I-480 north is closed for about another 30 minutes due to a bad crash. Cleanup is going as fast as possible.— Ofc. Mike Bossman (@OPDOfcBossman) December 13, 2019
An Omaha police traffic officer tweeted around 7:10 a.m. that the stretch of northbound 480 would be closed for about another 30 minutes.
I-480 NORTHBOUND NOW OPEN AT MARTHA— Douglas County 911 (@DCNE911) December 13, 2019
