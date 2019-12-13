Northbound Interstate 480 was closed Friday morning after a rollover crash near Woolworth Street. It reopened about 7:40 a.m.

The crash occurred just after 5:30 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatchers said. The vehicle rolled and hit a barrier, and the barrier needed to be repaired before the roadway could reopen, a dispatcher said. 

One person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, a dispatcher said.

An Omaha police traffic officer tweeted around 7:10 a.m. that the stretch of northbound 480 would be closed for about another 30 minutes.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

