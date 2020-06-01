The man who died Saturday night in a North Omaha house fire has been identified as a longtime landlord.
Lafi I. Jafari, 76, died in the fire in his home at 2853 Vane St., said Nick Hamie, who said he had worked for Jarari for more than 20 years. Hamie said a woman who also lived in the home escaped uninjured.
The two-story house was engulfed when fire crews arrived about 9:20 p.m. Saturday, the fire department said in a report released Monday. After firefighters suppressed the flames and gained entry to the house, Jafari was found and pronounced dead.
"He was a very nice guy and he helped a lot of people," Hamie said while standing outside the home. "He was very nice. If somebody didn't have a deposit or missed two or three rent payments, he would work with them."
A fire department spokesman said an autopsy had been ordered. The fire and death are under investigation, he said.
Neighbors said the fire started on the home's back porch and spread very quickly.
"It was hotter than anything I've ever seen," said a woman who lives across the street.
In 2018, Jafari pleaded guilty to lying to a federal housing agent. He was sentenced in federal court to a year's probation and fined $20,000.
In the plea agreement, Jafari acknowledged that over three years, from 2012 to 2014, he gave an Omaha Housing Authority inspector $2,100 in cash. During roughly that same period, Jafari received federal rent payments of about $2.1 million.
At one time, Jafari was Omaha's largest landlord of federally subsidized housing. He owned 165 rental properties that provided a place to live for some of the city's poorest residents. Some he owned personally, others through his business, MM&L International.
As part of the plea agreement, the bribery charges against him were dismissed, with the understanding that the government had evidence it could have used against him.
