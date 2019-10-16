Aside from a few attempts at square dancing in grade school, Mark and Bina Krebsbach didn't have much experience when they started lessons.
The lessons took. Today, the North Dakota couple have been square dancing for 29 years.
"We instantly fell in love with it, and we've been dancing ever since," Mark Krebsbach said.
This week, the Krebsbachs danced in Omaha while on their third tour of square dancing in all 50 states. So far on this tour, they have danced in 12 states.
They always had considered taking up square dancing, but didn't have the time. Then a friend encouraged the Krebsbachs to take classes.
They used to dance about six times a month in North Dakota. They also serve as the vice presidents of the Plains region of the United Square Dancers of America.
"It's mentally and physically good for you," Krebsbach said. "It's a good social activity as well."
The Krebsbachs, who are retired, spent three years on their first square-dancing tour. The second took two years. They started the third tour in February.
Only one other couple has officially danced in all 50 states three times, Krebsbach said. After each dance on the tour, they get a form with the date, name of the club and state signed by a club officer or caller.
On Tuesday, the Krebsbachs danced at Rockbrook United Methodist Church.
"It was a great dance," Krebsbach said.
The two plan to dance in Missouri on Friday.
