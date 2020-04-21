No foul play is suspected in connection with the deaths of two men and one woman at a Ponca Hills home Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. 

First responders went to the home near 54th Street and Florence Acres Road after 12:20 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a possible overdose. The person who called 911 was at the home for a child custody exchange with a resident, the Sheriff's Office said.

No children were found in the home, Sheriff Tim Dunning said.

Ponca Hills map, 4/20

Michael K. Stewart, 24, Michael J. Hansen, 32, and Courtney M. McGuire, 24, all of Omaha, were declared dead at the home by the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputies interviewed associates of the trio, who said that all last were seen alive at the residence within eight hours of their bodies being found. 

Deputies obtained a search warrant, the Sheriff's Office said. Preliminary observations did not point to any indicators of recent acute illness or foul play. 

"At this time, there is no indication of specific danger to the public," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release. 

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knew the people who died to call 402-444-6000 to provide more information.  

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email