No foul play is suspected in connection with the deaths of two men and one woman at a Ponca Hills home Monday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
First responders went to the home near 54th Street and Florence Acres Road after 12:20 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a possible overdose. The person who called 911 was at the home for a child custody exchange with a resident, the Sheriff's Office said.
No children were found in the home, Sheriff Tim Dunning said.
Michael K. Stewart, 24, Michael J. Hansen, 32, and Courtney M. McGuire, 24, all of Omaha, were declared dead at the home by the Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department.
Deputies interviewed associates of the trio, who said that all last were seen alive at the residence within eight hours of their bodies being found.
Deputies obtained a search warrant, the Sheriff's Office said. Preliminary observations did not point to any indicators of recent acute illness or foul play.
"At this time, there is no indication of specific danger to the public," the Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who knew the people who died to call 402-444-6000 to provide more information.
