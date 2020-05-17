Omaha police said that foul play is not suspected in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Sunday in a park near Carter Lake. 

Police were called to Kiwanis Park, 1524 E. Locust Ave., shortly after 7 a.m. Officers found the body of a man, who was thought to be homeless, a police spokesman said. 

Investigators have not released the name of the deceased. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

