Omaha police said that foul play is not suspected in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Sunday in a park near Carter Lake.
Police were called to Kiwanis Park, 1524 E. Locust Ave., shortly after 7 a.m. Officers found the body of a man, who was thought to be homeless, a police spokesman said.
Investigators have not released the name of the deceased.
