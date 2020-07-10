Fair-goers will have to wait a year to hop on carnival rides or stand in line for fried food because county fairs, like other events in 2020, haven’t been immune to the effects of the pandemic.
This year, most area fairs are canceling public events such as concerts and carnival rides. However, one fair tradition is being preserved: livestock shows and static exhibits for food, photos and art for youths.
Fairs will have volunteers suited up in personal protective equipment, hand sanitizing stations and signs recommending social distancing.
The popular Sarpy County Fair has canceled all public events, including its carnival, parade and rodeo, though it will hold 4-H events.
“If anyone wanted to see a fair, I did,” said Rich Jansen, who has been president of the Sarpy County Fair for more than 30 years.
There’s no sense in spreading the virus by having the fair, he said, because he wants youths to have their best shot of going back to school in the fall.
Houston Moseman, Dodge County fair manager, expressed a similar sentiment: “We want to make sure we are not the source of a public outbreak.”
Dodge County fair planners, including Moseman, scaled back the Scribner, Nebraska, event this year to only 4-H and FFA exhibits, to be held in late July and early August.
Washington County will have a few more events at its county fair. All indoor entertainment has been canceled, but a few outdoor events remain scheduled, said Jason Cloudt, Washington County fair board president.
Those events — including a rodeo on July 25 and a tractor pull on July 27 — will be monitored and tracked by fair planners to avoid people clustering too closely together.
Cloudt said the events could still be canceled if needed, and he plans to stay in communication with the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
Like other county fairs, Washington County’s fair will have static exhibits and livestock shows — which will be “show-and-go,” where youth show their animals, then leave.
Below are details on local county fairs surrounding the Omaha-metro area.
Douglas County
The Douglas County Fair has been condensed to just two days, Saturday and Sunday, and will host limited static exhibits and livestock shows for youths that are not open to the public.
“Livestock production is a backbone of our state,” said Kori Jensen, Douglas County fair manager. “I want to be able to offer these opportunities to our youth.”
All other entertainment has been canceled. The Douglas County Fair will follow public health guidelines, with masks required indoors, surfaces sanitized regularly and youth asked to be socially distanced while showing livestock, Jensen said.
A bigger arena will be used this year for the livestock shows, which will happen outside. Livestock will be housed in trailers on site, rather than being housed in provided stalls to encourage social distancing.
Washington County
The fair in Arlington, Nebraska, begins on July 24. There won’t be a youth tractor pull, a wine-tasting event, a demo derby and concert.
Livestock, static exhibits and other 4-H events will require social distancing, Cloudt said. For the outdoor events that are being held, Cloudt expects a smaller crowd.
“We’re wanting to try and do things for the folks in the community who feel comfortable being out,” Cloudt said.
Sarpy County
The only fair activities happening in Springfield, Nebraska, this year will be 4-H events, which will be open to only immediate family.
A horse show on July 26 will kick off the fair, with the rest of the livestock events beginning July 29.
During a normal year, the Sarpy County fair can attract up to 80,000 people; but this year, the last for Jansen, it will be much smaller. He’s been a fair board member for 41 years and president for 32 years and is not planning to seek another year as president.
“I’ll have a lot of stories to tell,” Jansen said of his tenure.
Dodge County
The Scribner, Nebraska, fair will start July 29 and will be closed to the public.
Livestock and static exhibits are planned, while entertainment events have been canceled. However, some decisions have not yet been made, according to organizers.
For example, it’s not as easy to socially distance during a pig show as during other shows. Goats, lambs and cattle are led in a ring by a halter, and youths can be spaced out during the show. Pigs, on the other hand, are shown with the youth walking alongside the animals, guiding them with a pole. The pigs and youths often bunch up during the show.
Lisa Schole, Dodge County fair board president, said masks may be required for the pig show, but a final decision hasn’t been made.
“We want to provide as much of an experience as we can, but we don’t want to overstep our boundaries based on health directives,” Schole said.
