Hundreds of vehicles took to the streets for a new spin on the Fourth of July parade in the Field Club neighborhood Saturday morning.
The Field Club Homeowners League hosted the club’s 39th annual July Fourth parade, but not with the classic standards of slow-moving floats and lots of candy being thrown to the crowd. Things had to look different this year to comply with social distancing guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to create a safe, fun July Fourth for Field Club,” said John Fox, president of the Field Club Homeowners League. “We didn’t want to break with tradition.”
This year’s “EDARAP,” parade spelled backward, was a reverse parade, as Fox called it, with stationary floats turned into mostly yard displays, as parade patrons walked and drove around the historic neighborhood. The reverse parade was also one of the few events to take place during a usually event-packed holiday.
The unique idea came from the parade founder, Pam Johnson, and the Homeowner’s League played around with it, Fox said.
Neighborhood streets, starting from Turner Boulevard and weaving south through Woolworth Avenue and Walnut Street, were decorated with displays and decorations of all kinds. Black Lives Matter and gay pride posters were a common sight, along with booths for local politicians, a drum line and historical remembrances of the Founding Fathers.
“I like the way they managed to make this continue to happen this year, even with everything changed,” said Kim Alger, who dressed up as John Hancock, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. “It was a very creative way to make it happen and still keep people safe.”
Alger and two others, who’ve done historical reenactments for theater, set up a lawn display on Walnut Street, where they talked to parade patrons about the Declaration of Independence, among other things. For them, the best part of this year’s event was that it wasn’t a normal parade.
“It’s kind of hard to sign a declaration and walk at the same time,” said Johnnie Richards, who played America's second president John Adams, on Saturday.
Sixty displays registered to be a part of the reverse parade, Fox said.
The VFW Post 247 honor guard, which regularly leads the parade, was posted in front of Westminster Presbyterian Church just north of Woolworth Avenue as cars and pedestrians streamed by.
“It’s fun to get out of the house and have something fun for the kids to do,” said Abbey Sualy, a mom with three kids in tow.
She said it was her first time going to the Field Club parade, and she may have been more excited than her kids because there were no moving floats with people tossing out treats. (Candy or other items could not be handed out under this year’s rules.)
“It doesn’t get more Americana than this,” said Carol Schrader, who has regularly participated in the parade for 35 years. “It just doesn’t.”
The parade looked different, but for Fox, it was an opportunity to bring people together during a difficult time for the country because of the pandemic, economic struggles and recent protests.
“This is a day where we can all come out, be neighbors and celebrate being American,” Fox said.
