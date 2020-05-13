Kara Eastman vs. Don Bacon: With primary decided, what happens next?

This fall will mark Round 2 between Kara Eastman and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, and the two candidates wasted no time Tuesday night in coming out swinging.

_____________________________________________________________

Sasse will face Janicek after primary; Bolz will take on Fortenberry in November

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse easily turned back a Republican primary challenger, and State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln came out swinging after capturing the Democratic nomination to take on U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in November.

____________________________________________________________

Voting during coronavirus? Primary turnout record smashed

“Nebraskans did not allow this pandemic to stop them from exercising their right to vote,” Evnen said. “They had opportunities to vote early by mail or at the polls. They selected the option they thought was best for them.”

_____________________________________________________________

Omahans overwhelmingly approve $200 million street bond issue

Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved measures allowing the City of Omaha to issue $200 million in bonds to create a long-term street maintenance program and to pay off those bonds with an increase in property taxes.

___________________________________________________________

Photos: 2020 Nebraska primary voting

