We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 11,122

Nebraska deaths: 138

Iowa cases: 15,624

Iowa deaths: 393

U.S. cases: 1,528,235

U.S. deaths: 91,664

Five residents at Life Care Center of Elkhorn die; facility cited in past for deficiencies

An Omaha nursing home struggling to control a deadly coronavirus outbreak has been dinged by state and federal inspectors in the past — and was visited by a state inspection team on Monday.

In the three weeks since the Life Care Center of Elkhorn discovered its first coronavirus case, the virus has spread quickly within the facility, among both residents and staff.

Five residents have died since May 15, and 10 are currently hospitalized, according to a Wednesday update from the care center.

The facility, at 20275 Hopper St. in Omaha, tested all 79 residents on May 11. A majority — 52 — tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, the facility announced its first two deaths; three more were reported Wednesday. Sixty-one residents remain at the facility.

Read more

Despite coronavirus, metro area residents step up for Omaha Gives! charity drive

It was only one hour into this year’s 24-hour Omaha Gives! charitable fund drive and Nancy Johnson already felt like she had won the lottery.

At 1 a.m. Wednesday, Williams, president and CEO of No More Empty Pots, got an email: Her nonprofit, which fights food insecurity and promotes self-sufficiency, had received enough donations to win the first hourly prize of $1,000.

“It has been an incredibly graceful day,” Williams said. “I’m incredibly grateful.”

By late Wednesday afternoon, No More Empty Pots had raised more than $20,000 enough to provide 5,000 individual meals to area residents and 375 bags of farm produce through its Community Supported Agriculture program. The group’s goal for the fund drive had been a much lesser amount — $10,000.

Kali Baker, spokeswoman for the Omaha Gives! fund drive, said the robust rate of donations on Wednesday was yet another reminder of the depth of generosity in the greater Omaha area.

Read more.

of unsolved homicides in Omaha

Two weeks before her wedding, LaVon Stennis-Williams’ 24-year-old cousin was gunned down at a car wash near downtown Omaha.

Twenty-one years later, no one has been arrested in connection with Tremayne Vasser’s slaying.

His photo is featured along with those of more than a dozen other people whose homicides are unsolved on billboards that will be going up in Omaha this summer.

“Who killed me?” the billboards read. “Break the silence.”

Also prominent on the sign is the anonymous Omaha Crime Stoppers number, 402-444-STOP, and the $25,000 potential reward for a tip leading to a homicide arrest.

Read more.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020