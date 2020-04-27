We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 3,028

Nebraska deaths: 56

Iowa cases: 5,476

Iowa deaths: 118

U.S. cases: 928,619

U.S. deaths: 52,459​

How will restaurants adjust to partial opening?

Chefs and restaurateurs across Omaha have been adjusting to offering only takeout food during the coronavirus pandemic. The lucky few have been able to keep pace with last year's revenues, but most have struggled.

Now that Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that restaurants in many parts of the state can reopen at 50% capacity on May 4, restaurateurs find themselves adjusting again.

Some welcome the opening of their doors, but others plan to remain closed to dine-in.

For all, though, takeout is expected to remain a major part of business.

A survey conducted April 1-10 indicated that 78% of Nebraska’s restaurants remained open for carryout, delivery or both and that the same number planned to remain open the next 30 days, according to the Nebraska Restaurant Association.

What do the numbers say?

The Omaha metro area saw its largest one-day jump and Nebraska surged past 3,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

On Sunday, confirmation of another 296 cases in Nebraska raised the statewide total to 3,028, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It was just Thursday that Nebraska cases eclipsed the 2,000 mark. The state confirmed its first case on March 6 and didn't reach 1,000 cases until April 16.

Three new deaths on Sunday brought the state total to 56, according to HHS. The state’s first coronavirus deaths occurred a month ago, on March 27.

A total of 41 new cases were recorded in Douglas County, bringing the county's total to 440. It was the county's fifth consecutive day of double-digit increases, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

Masks and physical distancing will become more important in the weeks ahead as Ricketts eases restrictions on public gatherings, according to public health officials.

“Everyone has a role to play if we are to stop the spread of this disease,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said. “We are also encouraging everyone to wear a mask when you go out in public. Every bit you can do helps.”

How do you celebrate a 100th birthday without a party? A parade

In more than 36,525 days on this earth, Vera Chavez had never known a day like Sunday.

Dozens of family members, friends and neighbors turned out to parade past her South Omaha home in celebration of her 100th birthday. Even the Omaha Fire Department joined the parade, along with antique cars, motorcycles and pickup trucks.

Chavez, who turned 100 on Wednesday, sat in her front yard, which was filled with signs and balloons, wearing a birthday cake crown. A crowd serenaded her with “Happy Birthday,” and she gathered her 4-foot-10 frame and stood with tears: “To my friends and family, I want to thank each and every one of you for this. May God bless you and keep you safe.”

Chavez grew up in South Omaha raising two children, Gabriel and Marie Chavez. Her husband, Mike, died in 1969. She kept going, retiring from the Omaha Public Schools before working at two restaurants and a nursing home.

“She’s the hardest-working woman,” her daughter said. “We finally had to tell her it’s time to quit and enjoy life."

Jodi Kempkes, who has known Chavez for 27 years, called her the sweetest woman she’s ever met.

“They are just the kindest family you could ever know,” she said. “Vera is so very kind, but so are Gabe and Marie. They’re just a beautiful family.”

