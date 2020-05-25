20200525_new_cemeteries_zl2

Pat Brown directs her son Daryl Brown Sr. while decorating a grave on Sunday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Omaha.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 12,134

Nebraska deaths: 150

Iowa cases: 17,251

Iowa deaths: 456

U.S. cases: 1,622,114

U.S. deaths: 97,049

When you refuse to forget the dead, you have work to do

In 1973, Pat Brown was decorating her aunt's grave when she noticed the undecorated grave of someone she knew. And then another, and another. 47 years later, she found herself decorating 35 graves on Sunday. It's a tradition she's passing on to others in her family.

Read more.

Weekend storms spawn landspout, knock over rail cars

A weak landspot tornado was photographed Sunday in south-central Nebraska as storms swept across the state. Not too far from the tornado, a train was derailed. After a wet weekend more rain and flood risk is forecast for Monday.

Read more.

No mournful bugle call; coronavirus silences military burials

It’s been a silent spring at Omaha National Cemetery. It will be a quiet Memorial Day, too. Since late March, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has restricted activities during burials at the 142 military cemeteries it runs to slow the spread of the coronavirus. “It takes the heart out of what we do,” said Greta Hamilton, director of Omaha National Cemetery.

Read more.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

