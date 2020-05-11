We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 8,315

Nebraska deaths: 98

Iowa cases: 11,959

Iowa deaths: 265

U.S. cases: 1,300,696

U.S. deaths: 78,771

Nebraska wildlife group is overrun with baby critters

It seems that humans, who have hunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic, are noticing — and enthusiastically rescuing — wildlife. As a result, Nebraska Wildlife Rescue is on pace to receive a record number of animals this year.

Read more.

What to expect when voting during a pandemic

World-Herald political reporter Aaron Sanderford answers all your questions about Tuesday's primary, from where to vote to whether you will need a mask.

Read more.

Can you have a fire drill if you're not in school?

Schools have all kinds of rules, many contingent on being in a building. But what if you're not in class? Is a district breaking the rules if it doesn't have fire drills or start the day with the pledge of allegiance?

Read more.

Our best staff photos of May 2020