A fox at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. Executive Director Laura Stasny said the organization gets lot of calls from people who think some baby foxes have been abandoned. Most of the time, the mother is just out hunting, she said.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 8,315

Nebraska deaths: 98

Iowa cases: 11,959

Iowa deaths: 265

U.S. cases: 1,300,696

U.S. deaths: 78,771

Nebraska wildlife group is overrun with baby critters

It seems that humans, who have hunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic, are noticing — and enthusiastically rescuing — wildlife. As a result, Nebraska Wildlife Rescue is on pace to receive a record number of animals this year.

What to expect when voting during a pandemic

World-Herald political reporter Aaron Sanderford answers all your questions about Tuesday's primary, from where to vote to whether you will need a mask.

Can you have a fire drill if you're not in school?

Schools have all kinds of rules, many contingent on being in a building. But what if you're not in class? Is a district breaking the rules if it doesn't have fire drills or start the day with the pledge of allegiance?

Our best staff photos of May 2020

