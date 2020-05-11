...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TO NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF 30 TO 36
DEGREES ARE EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, THURSTON, BURT, DODGE AND WASHINGTON
COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA, HARRISON, SHELBY, POTTAWATTAMIE AND
MONTGOMERY COUNTIES.
* WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL CROPS, OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR
PLUMBING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.
&&
A fox at Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. Executive Director Laura Stasny said the organization gets lot of calls from people who think some baby foxes have been abandoned. Most of the time, the mother is just out hunting, she said.
Nebraska wildlife group is overrun with baby critters
It seems that humans, who have hunkered down during the coronavirus pandemic, are noticing — and enthusiastically rescuing — wildlife. As a result, Nebraska Wildlife Rescue is on pace to receive a record number of animals this year.
Can you have a fire drill if you're not in school?
Schools have all kinds of rules, many contingent on being in a building. But what if you're not in class? Is a district breaking the rules if it doesn't have fire drills or start the day with the pledge of allegiance?
