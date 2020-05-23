We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 11,662

Nebraska deaths: 147

Iowa cases: 16,507

Iowa deaths: 436

U.S. cases: 1,571,617​

U.S. deaths: 94,150

Ricketts doesn't expect Nebraska to see spike in coronavirus cases after restrictions loosen

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he doesn’t expect COVID-19 infections to spike after the Memorial Day weekend and after social distancing restrictions are loosened on June 1.

One caveat — people need to continue to take precautions.

“If Nebraskans follow our rules, we’ll be fine,” Ricketts said.

Those rules, which the governor emphasized remain in effect through the holiday weekend, include avoiding groups of more than 10 people, washing hands frequently and vigorously, maintaining a distance from others of at least 6 feet, and wearing masks in stores and other public places.

“A best practice would be celebrating Memorial Day with your household,” the governor said, “but keep all celebrations to 10 people or less.”

Read more.

Chadron State agrees to $900,000 settlement in softball player's 2015 suicide

The Nebraska State College System has agreed to pay $900,000 to settle lawsuits related to the suicide five years ago of a Chadron State softball player.

Fatima Larios, 19, killed herself in a Chadron State dormitory closet on Jan. 31, 2015.

Her parents, Lissette Larios Roohbakhsh and Nelson Larios, alleged in lawsuits in state and federal courts that Chadron State College and its Title IX office failed to intervene adequately in an allegedly abusive relationship between the young woman and her boyfriend from high school, who had become a Chadron State football player.

One of the lawyers for the parents, Christopher Welsh of Omaha, said the settlement agreement is “unique” because of the nonmonetary measures agreed to by the college.

Besides the payout, Chadron State said it would install a campus memorial for the young woman, valued up to $25,000; award a “Fatima Larios Spirit Scholarship” to a member of the women’s softball team for at least the next 10 years; and conduct annual suicide prevention training for students and staffers for at least the next 10 years.

Read more.

No 'Hokey Pokey,' but wedding receptions can resume June 1 in Nebraska

Engaged couples and grieving families will see loosened restrictions starting June 1 for weddings and funerals in most parts of Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the new rules, which will be in place in 89 of the state’s 93 counties, on Thursday. Excluded from the eased restrictions are Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota Counties, which have seen disproportionately high numbers of coronavirus cases.

See the restrictions here.