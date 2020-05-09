We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 7,831

Nebraska deaths: 92

Iowa cases: 11,457

Iowa deaths: 243

U.S. cases: 1,248,040

U.S. deaths: 75,477

What's the best show in town this weekend? It might be graduation

The first virtual high school graduations for Omaha-area public schools — ever — are set for Sunday. And the ceremonies for graduates of Papillion-La Vista’s two high schools just might be the most intimate and emotional that people have witnessed.

Rachel Maddow's jabs draws Ricketts' ire

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday fired back at MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow, who said the Republican governor wasn't "letting anyone know what’s happening” with the coronavirus in meatpacking plants, nursing homes and prisons.

What does coronavirus do to the heart?

Doctors around the world have reported that COVID-19 can injure the heart, even in patients with no history of heart disease. A professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is one of 12 researchers nationwide to receive a fast-track grant from the American Heart Association to study the phenomenon.

