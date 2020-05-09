...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...HARRISON, SHELBY, MILLS, MONTGOMERY, MONONA,
POTTAWATTAMIE, PAGE AND FREMONT COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Annette Eyman, the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools’ spokeswoman, records Superintendent Andy Rikli addressing graduates for the district’s virtual graduations. The ceremonies for Papillion-La Vista’s two high schools are Sunday.
What's the best show in town this weekend? It might be graduation
The first virtual high school graduations for Omaha-area public schools — ever — are set for Sunday. And the ceremonies for graduates of Papillion-La Vista’s two high schools just might be the most intimate and emotional that people have witnessed.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday fired back at MSNBC commentator Rachel Maddow, who said the Republican governor wasn't "letting anyone know what’s happening” with the coronavirus in meatpacking plants, nursing homes and prisons.
Doctors around the world have reported that COVID-19 can injure the heart, even in patients with no history of heart disease. A professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is one of 12 researchers nationwide to receive a fast-track grant from the American Heart Association to study the phenomenon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.