The latest coronavirus cases

Nebraska cases: 8,572

Nebraska deaths: 100

Iowa cases: 12,373

Iowa deaths: 271

U.S. cases: 1,324,488

U.S. deaths: 79,756

UNMC, New York company work to provide mass antibody testing

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has signed an agreement with a New York-based testing company to provide large-scale antibody testing to determine who has been infected with the novel coronavirus. Health officials hope that antibody tests could be a tool in helping to determine when it’s safe to lift social distancing measures and return to work.

Read more.

Who is coronavirus infecting in Douglas County?

Omaha Latinos, Asians and blacks are disproportionately falling ill from the coronavirus. Douglas County is mostly white: 69%.Yet known COVID-19 cases in the county are mostly nonwhite: 77%. The leaders of two community health centers say the state needs to do more testing in North and South Omaha.

Read more.

Who is getting pay raises at metro-area schools?

School districts across the metro area are eyeing pay raises for superintendents, and some have already approved them. Education reporters Joe Dejka and Emily Nitcher bring you up to date.

Read more.

Our best staff photos of May 2020