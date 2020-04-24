We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 2,124

Nebraska deaths: 47

Iowa cases: 3,641

Iowa deaths: 83

U.S. cases: 888,000

U.S. deaths: 50,177

Will Omaha's swimming pools open this summer?

The City of Omaha plans to announce on Friday its plans for pools this summer.

This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts reiterated that pools have to abide by the 10-person limit and 6-foot physical distancing as long as directed health measures are in effect.

The terms of those measures vary by county, extending to at least April 30 in Douglas and Sarpy Counties in the metro area and to May 11 in others.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that the coronavirus isn’t spread in pool water as long as the water is properly treated. The concern, according to the state, is the tendency for people to be in close contact with each other.

Shut down the meatpacking plants?

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday that he doesn't "foresee a scenario" in which he'd ask meatpacking plants to close, despite soaring numbers of coronavirus cases in Nebraska communities with such businesses.

Have questions about the new coronavirus testing initiative?

About 50,000 Nebraskans have registered so far for COVID-19 tests on the newly launched testnebraska.com website.

Ricketts is asking all Nebraskans to participate. The survey takes a few minutes to fill out.

First, you'll be asked for your name, address, contact information, sex, weight and height.

Then, there are a series of questions about symptoms, preexisting conditions, the people who live in your home and your job.

The last question asks if you wish to submit the information you provided.

More questions? Check out our full Q&A.