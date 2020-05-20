We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 10,846

Nebraska deaths: 132

Iowa cases: 15,353

Iowa deaths: 378

U.S. cases: 1,504,830

U.S. deaths: 90,340

Slaying of Omaha sex offender raises questions about justice

The ex-wife of the man charged with killing an Omaha sex offender said her ex had worked years to help troubled children and was likely motivated by fears the offender would act again.

Read more.

Douglas County gets federal aid for coronavirus relief, cities, others seek share

Douglas County has received $166 million in federal aid for coronavirus relief and now has to decide how to share it with Omaha and other cities and groups. How much should go to the average Joe who can't pay rent? What about helping big league players like MECA, or already struggling enterprises like the Ralston Arena? Groups made their pitch Tuesday.

Read more.

What does JoJo Siwa really look like? Get a peek

Flashy teen star JoJo Siwa, who hails from Omaha, gave fans a peek at her natural look during a TikTok video. Just who's behind the ribbons, bows and sequins? Take a look.

Read more.

___________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020