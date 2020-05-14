The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 9,075

Nebraska deaths: 107

Iowa cases: 13,289

Iowa deaths: 306

U.S. cases: 1,364,061

U.S. deaths: 82,246​

Ricketts says glitches with TestNebraska are being fixed, amid criticism of the program

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced some fixes to the TestNebraska initiative on Wednesday to address startup problems, and he pushed back against a newspaper editorial giving the program a “failing grade.”

“First of all, guys, it’s been a week and a half (since the testing began),” Ricketts said, when asked about the editorial. “It’s a brand-new program.”

“We rushed this to get it out as quickly as possible,” he said. “We certainly could have spent a month or two testing this, but we thought the better deal here was to make sure we had more testing.”

An editorial in the Grand Island Independent on Tuesday said TestNebraska had failed medical providers in that central Nebraska hot spot for COVID-19 because the public-private testing collaboration hadn’t shared positive test results with public health officials there since testing began. That left doctors and nurses “flying blind” in battling the highly contagious virus, the newspaper said.

212 workers test positive for coronavirus after mass testing at Tyson pork plant in Madison

Increased testing at the Tyson Foods pork plant in Madison, Nebraska, which temporarily shut down last week for deep cleaning, revealed that 212 workers had COVID-19.

More than 1,400 workers, contractors and vendors at the plant, south of Norfolk, were tested by either Tyson or local health care providers at the beginning of May.

That means about 14.5% of the entire workforce there tested positive, according to the results released jointly by Tyson and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, giving a clearer picture of just one of the meatpacking plant outbreaks in Nebraska.

Seventy-four of those who tested positive had no symptoms.

NU trims 20 positions as COVID-19 effects are being felt

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced Tuesday that 20 positions are being eliminated, NU’s first personnel cuts as it addresses an estimated $50 million budget shortfall this year.

Seventeen people are losing their jobs, mostly among the information technology support staff. Three positions that are being eliminated are vacant.

The cuts total $2.4 million. Of that, $1.6 million — or 10% of the administration’s budget — will come from eliminating seven positions and making other spending cuts in NU’s administration at Varner Hall. An additional $840,000 is being saved by eliminating 13 jobs in IT.

Occupied administrative jobs eliminated are: federal relations coordinator, global engagement officer, chief compliance officer and a member of the president’s staff. Vacant positions eliminated are: internal auditor, attorney and advisor to the president.

