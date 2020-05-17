The latest coronavirus numbers
Nebraska cases: 10,220
Nebraska deaths: 123
Iowa cases: 14,328
Iowa deaths: 346
U.S. cases: 1,435,098
U.S. deaths: 87,315
Jack Diamond, Holocaust survivor and longtime salesman at Nebraska Furniture Mart, dies of COVID-19
Jack Diamond, a popular furniture salesman known to generations of shoppers in his 58-year career at the Nebraska Furniture Mart, has died of COVID-19 at age 97.
What most of his customers did not know is that he grew up in Poland as Zelik DimensteinMike confirmed with family that this spelling is cq and narrowly survived the Holocaust. He and his wife, Minde, arrived in Omaha in 1949 from a postwar displaced persons camp in Germany.
“He always told us to be grateful for everything,” said granddaughter Yaira Greenstein-Perla, “and that he and Grandma never thought in their wildest dreams that they would survive, live so long and have such a large family.”
After his 2012 retirement in Omaha at 90, he and Minde moved to Monsey, New York, just north of New York City, to live near daughters Leta Greenstein and Florie Gasner, Omaha Central High graduates. His wife of nearly 74 years and their daughters survive him, as do 10 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Delayed income tax deadline drags down Nebraska tax receipts
Nebraska tax collections plunged in April after the deadline for filing income taxes was postponed.
On Friday, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax receipts of $344.9 million for last month, barely half of the $637.1 million that had been predicted. Collections were 46% below the certified forecast of tax revenues.
But the picture looked better for the fiscal year to date. Net state tax receipts for the fiscal year that began July 1 were almost exactly what was predicted. The state brought in $4 billion during those 10 months, or 0.1% more than the certified forecast.
Individual and corporate income taxes accounted for almost all of the April drop-off, which department spokeswoman Lydia Brasch attributed to the later tax filing deadline. Because of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts pushed back the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
Brasch said it will take at least another month or two to get a better idea of the effects of the pandemic on state tax revenue. Taxes collected in April reflect sales made in March, as well as income tax withholding from previous weeks.
Homicide victim identified by Omaha police
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday in North Omaha.
Mattieo Condoluci, 64, was found by Omaha police who responded to reports of a shooting near North 43rd and Pinkney Streets at 11:15 a.m., police said in a press release.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged by police to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
