The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 2,421

Nebraska deaths: 50

Iowa cases: 4,445

Iowa deaths: 107

U.S. cases: 925,000

U.S. deaths: 52,296

What is included in Gov. Ricketts' easement of coronavirus restrictions?

Restaruants, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors and massage therapists will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis in 59 of the state's 93 counties, including Douglas and Sarpy counties in the Omaha metro area.

Gov. Pete Ricketts also announced plans Friday to allow religious services again in Nebraska and to loosen other coronavirus restrictions in the Omaha area.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve at 50% capacity with parties of no more than six, seated at least six feet from other tables. Bars and movie theaters will remain closed and people will not be allowed to sit at the bar in a restaurant. Self-serve buffets will not be allowed.

When will the Omaha's parks reopen?

Mayor Jean Stothert said in a wide-ranging press conference Friday that parks will be open citywide on Saturday with restricted hours, from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park users must still follow social distancing guidelines, including limiting groups to 10 and maintaining 6 feet of space.

The city’s dog parks also are being reopened, but Omaha’s 197 playgrounds will remain closed.

Large sports practices and games are still prohibited by the state’s directed health measures, Stothert noted. As such, city ballfields and sports complexes remain closed. She said a few children shooting hoops in a park is fine, but large team gatherings should not be happening.

Should Nebraska University students plan to be on campus this fall?

The University of Nebraska system expects to hold classes on its campuses in the fall, NU President Ted Carter said Friday.

“We will always be informed by the science, and we will act decisively if we need to change course to protect our community,” Carter said through a statement to the NU system. “We continue to plan for a variety of scenarios for the fall, including a shift” back to online classes if necessary, he said.

Carter also said that he remained optimistic but couldn’t predict when concerts, sports and other activities might resume. The NU system includes institutions in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.