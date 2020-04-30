We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 3,784

Nebraska deaths: 68

Iowa cases: 6,843

Iowa deaths: 148

U.S. cases: 1.06 million

U.S. deaths: 61,472

Omaha medical researcher excited about results of COVID-19 drug trial

The leader of the Omaha-based arm of a clinical trial of the first drug to prove effective against the novel coronavirus said Wednesday that the results are something to get excited about.

In a major international study that enrolled its first patient at the Nebraska Medical Center, the experimental drug, called remdesivir, shortened the time it takes for patients to recover by four days on average, U.S. government and company officials announced Wednesday.

Gilead Sciences’ drug is the first treatment to pass such a stringent test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China.

Read more.

OPS superintendent proposes buying laptops or iPads for all 54,000 students

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan says the district will buy laptops or iPads that have Internet connectivity built into them for all 54,000 OPS students.

The multimillion-dollar purchase, which would have to be approved by the school board, would place OPS on par with metro area districts such as the Millard Public Schools and Westside Community Schools.

Read more.

Nebraska groups are advocating for meatpacking workers' safety

Meatpacking workers increasingly falling ill with the coronavirus shouldn’t be asked to risk their health without stronger safety measures in place, Nebraska advocacy groups said Wednesday.

They called on Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and food giants like Tyson and Smithfield to work with them to institute more aggressive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, which has infiltrated meat and food production plants across the country and in Nebraska, sending coronavirus rates soaring in communities like Grand Island, Lexington, Madison and Crete, and in Dakota County.

Ten new deaths were reported in the Grand Island area Wednesday, bringing the total number who have died from the coronavirus there to 35. And Wednesday night, Tyson Fresh Meats announced that it would temporarily close its Dakota City beef plant over the weekend to sanitize and deep clean, making it the first major meat producer to idle a facility in Nebraska.

More than a dozen groups signed a letter sent to Ricketts on Tuesday.

Read more.