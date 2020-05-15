We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 9,416

Nebraska deaths: 113

Iowa cases: 13,675

Iowa deaths: 318

U.S. cases: 1,384,930

U.S. deaths: 83,947

Has Nebraska reached a plateau in coronavirus cases?

A UNMC infectious disease specialist says there is reason to hope, but he cautions that the public must still social distance, wear masks, wash hands and avoid crowds.

73-year-old recovers from COVID-19 after a month in the hospital

It's a mystery how 73-year-old Ruby Jones contracted the coronavirus. After all, she made sure to stay home. But it's not a mystery how she recovered: with pluck, hard work and attentive care.

Why an odd drop in heart attack, stroke patients worries doctors

A dramatic drop in heart attack and stroke patients has some doctors worried that people putting off care and letting serious problems become even more serious. The decline has occurred nationally and at most hospitals locally.

