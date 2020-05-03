We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 5,326

Nebraska deaths: 76

Iowa cases: 8,641

Iowa deaths: 175

U.S. cases: 1.16 million

U.S. deaths: 67,046

Mental health needs grow among public and healthcare workers

A South Omaha doctor can’t sleep. Dr. Kristine McVea is worried sick about the families she and her colleagues are treating through car windows and computer screens.

An overnight nurse is fall-on-his-face tired, sleeping more than ever. Mark Palacio’s normally taxing job now requires even more nonstop brain work with the novel coronavirus protocols.

Then there’s Teresa Anderson. She’s the public health director of a rural Nebraska hot spot that includes Grand Island, having to manage one of the nation’s worst virus outbreaks amid testing shortages and as most of Nebraska begins to reopen for business.

This insidious virus that has killed tens of thousands of Americans and upended life for everyone also exacts a mental toll, especially on front-line workers who must cope with dizzying new stresses on top of already demanding jobs.



Berkshire Hathaway reports mixed results ahead of virtual shareholders meeting

On the day of a most unusual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett’s company posted mixed first-quarter earnings, spoke frequently of the impact of COVID-19, showed little in the way of stock buybacks and reported a growing pile of cash.

According to reports issued by the conglomerate Saturday morning, earnings by Berkshire’s operating companies actually were up 5.6% over the first quarter a year ago — $5.9 billion compared to $5.6 billion — despite huge disruptions to the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the pandemic’s blow to the stock market also led to some $55 billion in unrealized losses to the company’s large portfolio of stock holdings.



Omaha-area business leaders mull workers’ return to their offices

Most business offices have had their employees work from home over the past seven weeks since the coronavirus pandemic hit Nebraska.

But even though the state is easing some pandemic-related restrictions, many businesses aren’t ready to immediately welcome their workers back to the office. They’re waiting until additional safety measures are put into place, COVID-19 cases slow and employees feel safe returning.

Several leaders at local companies big and small said employers should be flexible with employees if they still can be productive at home. Once workers return, they said, office life will look different from what it has been in the past.

