The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 6,771

Nebraska deaths: 86

Iowa cases: 10,404

Iowa deaths: 219

U.S. cases: 1.26 million

U.S. deaths: 74,347

Nebraska is assembling army of contact tracers to help fight spread of coronavirus

Test. Trace. Isolate.

For weeks, people have been hearing those words repeated as if they were a mantra that could make the novel coronavirus go away.

Increasing attention is being directed toward bolstering that middle step, better known as contact tracing.

The aim is to quickly identify and isolate people who test positive for the disease caused by the virus, track down anyone they might have infected and prevent further spread by quarantining them.

It’s an old tool, one that has been used routinely for decades to halt the spread of diseases such as measles and tuberculosis. And it’s currently one of the few weapons health officials have in their arsenals.

Read more.

Meet the seven candidates seeking to replace Sen. Chambers

Seven candidates, including a former Omaha City Council member and a representative on the board of the Learning Community of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, are bidding to follow a state legislative icon, State Sen. Ernie Chambers.

The 82-year-old Chambers has served 46 years in the Legislature, making him the longest serving state lawmaker in Nebraska history. He is prevented from seeking reelection due to term limits.

The self-proclaimed “defender of the downtrodden” has made it clear who he thinks should replace him representing North Omaha’s District 11.

He’s supporting Terrell McKinney, a 29-year-old former wrestling standout who is a law student at Creighton University, where Chambers earned his law degree.

Read more.

Omaha Farmers Market releases health and safety policies for this year’s season

After delaying the opening dates of the Omaha Farmers Market, organizers are releasing a list of new health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The farmers market, which typically starts the first weekend in May, is now slated to start June 6 and run through mid-October. Organizers tweaked the locations for the markets, which are held on Saturdays and Sundays, to allow for more crowd control.

The Saturday market will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Old Market. This year’s location has been moved to the top level of the city parking garage at 10th and Jackson Streets.

The Sunday market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a parking lot at Baxter Arena, across from the previous location at Aksarben Village.

Read more.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020