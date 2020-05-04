We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 5,659

Nebraska deaths: 78

Iowa cases: 9,169

Iowa deaths: 184

U.S. cases: 1,122,486

U.S. deaths: 65,735

Neighbors celebrate funeral director's safe return

Funeral director Corey Starr spent two weeks helping funeral homes in an area with one of the highest death tolls from the coronavirus: Queens, New York. His return was reason to celebrate in his tight-knit North Omaha neighborhood.

Read more.

Nebraskans struggle, wonder: Where is unemployment aid?

Thousands of increasingly desperate Nebraska workers are waiting for unemployment checks more than six weeks after job losses began. The Nebraska Labor Department has received more claims in the last two months than it did in the last three years.

Read more.

What's open as coronavirus rules loosen in Omaha area?

Starting Monday, metro-area residents can dine in at restaurants; get a haircut, massage or tattoo; and have their nails done. Day cares can take more kids, and churches are open for services. But there are limitations on all of this.

Read more.