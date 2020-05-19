The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 10,625

Nebraska deaths: 125

Iowa cases: 15,082

Iowa deaths: 364

U.S. cases: 1,480,349

U.S. deaths: 89,407

World-Herald columnist Erin Grace bids farewell

For almost 22 years, Erin Grace has been chronicling life in Nebraska through news stories and columns in The World-Herald. In today's column, her final one, she shares the next chapter in her own story.

Village Inn is so, so Nebraska and we love it

When news broke last week that another three Village Inns had closed in Omaha, it caused a buzz on social media and lured tens of thousands of readers to Omaha.com. Hear some of their memories and share your own.

Takeout Tuesday features fan favorites

From Trini's in the Old Market to Lisa's Radial Cafe in the Cathedral Neighborhood, Takeout Tuesday reminds us that our old favorites are waiting for us. World-Herald reporter Betsie Freeman takes us on a spin through town.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

