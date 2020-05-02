We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 4,838

Nebraska deaths: 73

Iowa cases: 7,884

Iowa deaths: 170

U.S. cases: 1.13 million

U.S. deaths: 65,435

Nebraska Crossing in Gretna reopened Friday

Eleven stores at Nebraska Crossing were open to the public Friday, and an additional four were offering curbside pickup, according to the mall’s website.

Owner and developer Rod Yates said Friday that the number of stores open will change daily.

Yates had said that he hoped that Nebraska Crossing would be the first mall to reopen in North America — to demonstrate best practices and be a test case for safe shopping. Those in charge of the stores could decide for themselves whether to open.

Yates also had said that the mall purchased infrared no-touch thermometers for stores to use for employees or shoppers if they wanted. The mall’s website displayed photos of how customers’ temperatures could be taken upon entry to the mall and said the mall had 10,000 masks to hand out to employees and customers.

Friday morning, almost all the entrances were taped off, including the main entrance, which was closed because of paving work. The north entrance, where a tent had been set up, was open, but no one was seated at the tablecloth-covered table. No one was taking anyone’s temperature or handing out masks.

When asked later about the checkpoint, Yates said that the reporter had arrived before the opening and that security staff was still getting set up for the day.

“They are providing complimentary masks and using non-contact infrared thermometers,” he wrote in an email. “... All the stores are taking on the daunting task of being the first to reopen in their portfolio. They will be testing, learning and scaling new best practices.”.

Read more.

Elective surgeries will begin again on Monday. The process won't look like it did before

Hospitals and surgical centers in Omaha and Lincoln will proceed slowly — and cautiously — when it comes to restarting elective surgeries Monday.

And, like so many things these days, the process won't look like it did before.

Hospital officials say they'll be selecting their patients carefully. That means they'll be screening them for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and at least initially avoiding those who would be particularly vulnerable if they contracted the virus, namely those under 65 with no or limited underlying health conditions.

Procedures also will be limited to those that can be done on an outpatient basis, with stays of under 23 hours, or no more than one overnight stay. And they'll likely be spaced so staff can maintain social distancing. No visitor policies will continue, meaning no anxious relatives lingering in waiting rooms.

Read more.

An Iowa couple in their 80s survived coronavirus in time for their 70th wedding anniversary

An Iowa couple almost 90 years old have survived life-threatening coronavirus infections, just in time for their 70th wedding anniversary.

Ardis McCandless, 89, and the younger man she married in 1950, Bert McCandless, contracted COVID-19 in March and were hospitalized at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Ardis didn’t have it as bad as Bert, who’s 88.

She spent three days in the hospital in late March. He went into the hospital on April 1 in shock and barely alive. A doctor estimated that he had a 10% to 20% chance of surviving. Bert was on a ventilator for more than two weeks. But on April 24, Bert returned to the couple’s home in Whiting, Iowa, where Ardis was so happy to see him, she sat on his lap.

Read more.