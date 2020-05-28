We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 12,976

Nebraska deaths: 163

Iowa cases: 18,357

Iowa deaths: 496

U.S. cases: 1,697,459

U.S. deaths: 100,271

Read more.

Beloved music teacher mourned: He only raised his voice in song

As a music teacher in the Papillion-La Vista school system, David "Cece" Cecil instilled in countless students a love of music. The 71-year-old is being remembered for his ability to connect with students and help them grow.

Read more.

Identity thief steals DoorDash worker's paycheck

An unemployed teacher took on a job as a DoorDash delivery driver, hoping to make ends meet. But then an unseen scammer went online and grabbed her paycheck before it reached her bank account. Getting the money back hasn't been easy.

Read more.

When will state park lodges and cabins open?

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will keep its cabins, lodges and group activity shelters closed at state park and recreation areas at least through June 15.

Read more.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020