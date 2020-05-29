We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 13,261

Nebraska deaths: 164

Iowa cases: 18,584

Iowa deaths: 509

U.S. cases: 1,720,613

U.S. deaths: 101,573

'It feels normal, and that feels good': Bars reopen in Council Bluffs

As Rees Tsetsakis sat in The Salty Dog Bar and Grill in Council Bluffs on Thursday with a pint of beer in front of him, he said he felt normal. And normalcy was significant to the truck driver from Tennessee who had waited two months to sit down at a bar and have a cold beer.

“It feels normal, and that feels good,” he said.

Bar owners and patrons in Council Bluffs raised a glass to bars reopening Thursday, and perhaps offered a glimpse at what’s to come in Omaha.

Received a prepaid debit card instead of a stimulus check? It's not a scam

Have you been mailed a prepaid debit card? The Better Business Bureau wants you to know that it's not a scam.

Almost 4 million Americans have received a prepaid debit card instead of a stimulus check.

MetaBank, the Treasury Department’s financial agent, sent the cards to those who don't have the necessary bank account information on file with the IRS to receive a check or direct deposit.

O'Neill greenhouse is fined two years after ICE raid

A tomato greenhouse and packing plant in O’Neill, Nebraska, was fined Wednesday for its role in a conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers.

O’Neill Ventures Inc. was sentenced to pay $400,000, due immediately. The company agreed to the fine in February as part of a plea deal.

The fine exceeded the recommended sentencing guidelines range of $70,000 to $140,000. Chief U.S. District Court Judge John Gerrard said that the higher amount was warranted because of the conditions workers experienced at the tomato plant.

The August 2018 raid of the plant and other businesses in the O’Neill area was one of the largest ever by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. More than 130 workers were detained and 17 people arrested in connection with an illegal employment service run by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado, who took a cut of the undocumented workers’ paychecks and failed to pay taxes.

Read more.

