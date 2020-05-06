We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 6,438

Nebraska deaths: 81

Iowa cases: 10,111

Iowa deaths: 207

U.S. cases: 1.23 million

U.S. deaths: 71,921

Meat purchases are being limited at a few grocery stores

Grocery stores including Hy-Vee, Baker’s, Sam’s Club and Costco are beginning to limit meat purchases as meatpacking plants stricken by the coronavirus scramble to stay open and fully staffed.

But there’s no need to run out and fully stock the freezer, yet.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and an agriculture professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln said they don’t expect imminent meat shortages, even as the ongoing pandemic forces more Americans to stay home and cook more meals there, driving demand at the grocery store.

“You may not find the same selection you found before, but you’re going to find … something to be able to feed your family,” Ricketts said Tuesday at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Read more.

Omaha-area schools are considering their options for the next school year

The Omaha Public Schools board was about to approve the purchase of 54,400 iPads to help with distance learning for the next school year.

But first, school board member Lou Ann Goding wanted to know what the purchase signaled about the start of school.

Did the purchase mean the district anticipated not opening this fall? Or were the iPads there to help in case the district had to close later?

“I think if my crystal ball was working that well it would be great,” OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan said. “I don’t know.”

Superintendents across the state are trying to prepare for the myriad of ways the novel coronavirus outbreak could disrupt school in the fall. But they are dealing with a lot of unknowns.

Read more.

Gov. Ricketts defends decision not to impose stricter restrictions

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and three other Republican governors joined Tuesday in a guest editorial defending their decisions not to impose stricter coronavirus restrictions.

All five hail from states in the middle of the country that have taken heat on the national stage for their approaches to the pandemic.

Three, including Nebraska, Iowa and Wyoming, did not impose stay-at-home orders on state residents. The two others, Arkansas and Missouri, gave businesses more leeway in staying open than many coastal states.

Read more.

