The latest coronavirus numbers

Nebraska cases: 7,190

Nebraska deaths: 90

Iowa cases: 11,059

Iowa deaths: 231

U.S. cases: 1.29 million

U.S. deaths: 76,513​

The scooters will scoot again, pandemic permitting

Scooters may buzz about on Omaha streets again this summer, unless the coronavirus knocks them out.

The City of Omaha announced Thursday that two companies signed up to participate in the second year of the city’s pilot program of the battery-powered personal transports. They’ll be coming in June and keep buzzing into November, pandemic permitting.

Mayor Jean Stothert had been on the fence about giving scooters another go after Omaha’s first go-round with them in 2019. They were popular with riders, but some saw them as a menace, dangerous to both riders and pedestrians. But the city put out a request for proposals in April, with some tweaks aimed to address concerns.

Read more.

Meatpacking plants, funeral, Zumba class: Clusters led to half of Douglas County coronavirus cases

Clusters of people big and small — from a Zumba exercise class to local meatpacking plants — have driven the spread of the coronavirus, the Douglas County health director said Thursday.

Nearly half of Douglas County’s 1,205 confirmed coronavirus cases resulted from clusters of two or more people, Dr. Adi Pour said during a press conference.

Seventy percent of those cluster cases can be attributed to the metro area's nine meatpacking plants, but clusters also have been identified at manufacturing businesses, assisted living residences, a funeral and a small bakery, Pour said.

The novel coronavirus can most easily spread in close gatherings, she said.

“From a public health standpoint, I’m concerned that we are not having our infection under control,” Pour said, adding that people gathering together is not acceptable. “If we are continuing to do that, our infection rate is going to stay with us.”

She and Mayor Jean Stothert again stressed that despite loosening restrictions, people should wear a mask while out in public, stay 6 feet away from others and not congregate in groups of more than 10.

Read more.

NU says it'll freeze tuition rates for 2 years

The University of Nebraska system will freeze tuition rates in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years to remain affordable and keep prices predictable, NU President Ted Carter said Thursday.

The coronavirus situation threatens to lower enrollments nationwide because of families’ financial hardships and uncertainty about what fall semester will look like. The widespread online courses this spring don’t match the on-campus experience, Carter said. The NU system has announced its intentions to provide classes and programs on campus in the fall.

Carter said freezing tuition for two years gives students and families an assurance of what tuition will cost. Tuition for the 2020-21 school year already had been raised by 2.75%, he said. That increase will remain in place.

“We’re going to be affordable and accessible for all Nebraskans,” he said. Carter previously announced a new program called “Nebraska Promise,” in which in-state students don’t have to pay tuition if their family’s income is less than $60,000.

Carter said to those asking how NU can afford these initiatives, he responds: “We can’t afford not to do this.”

Read more.

___________________________________________________________

