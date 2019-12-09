LINCOLN — Loretta Wells, who helped with the opening of the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility in Omaha, has been named that facility’s new warden.

Diane Sabatka-Rine, the State Corrections Department’s chief of operations, announced the appointment Monday. The youth facility houses male offenders who range from early adolescence to age 21 years and 10 months.

Wells, who will start her new job Dec. 23, has been working in corrections since 1996. She started as a correctional officer at the Omaha Correctional Center, then moved on to become a corporal at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha, before returning to the higher security Omaha Correctional Center.

In 1997, she became a unit case worker and later transferred to the newly opened youth facility. In 2017, she was promoted to deputy warden at the Correctional Center. She has experience in emergency preparedness and was responsible for providing training and conducting regular audits for the three Omaha facilities. She also has a background in investigation and intelligence gathering.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

