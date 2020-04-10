Nebraskans are resilient, caring and kind. No matter the circumstances, our region always finds a way to deliver when we need it most. Last year, the devastating March floods brought out the best in people, who showed great pride in helping one another.
Now, we are helping our neighbors by staying home to lessen the risk of spreading the coronavirus. The sacrifice we are making is important. It is also having a very real impact on our local businesses. So we need to see that Nebraska spirit once again and we’re asking for your help.
Local businesses bind our communities together and are normally the first ones to step up to assist when asked. Right now they need our support more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace where you can purchase gift cards directly from them and give back in this unusual time.
Purchasing a gift card through Buy Local provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their e-commerce site.
Every little bit helps right now. So check out our Buy Local page to see who is offering gift cards by visiting localbusiness.lee.net. And please keep coming back to support new retailers that have signed up as well.
From everyone at The World-Herald, thank you for your support for the many incredible local businesses that make our communities such great places to call home.
Please do all you can to stay well and help others stay well. Our best regards.
