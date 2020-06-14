Omahan Rudi Mitchell was present last week when officials announced that his great-great-great-grandfather, Big Elk, would have a lake in Papillion named after him.
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District’s board of directors voted unanimously Thursday to name a new flood mitigation reservoir Big Elk Lake.
Big Elk, who lived from 1770 to 1846, was a chief of the Omaha tribe for many years. Mitchell, 80, said his ancestor welcomed the first immigrants to Nebraska — probably French fur traders — after explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark came through in 1804.
“Chief Big Elk was a leader of the Omaha tribe on the upper Missouri River where we live now,” Papio NRD Director Kevyn Sopinski said in a prepared statement. Naming the reservoir after him, Sopinski said, is a meaningful way to not only commemorate the historical imprint he left but keep it alive by educating others about him.
Big Elk Lake, near 108th Street and Lincoln Road in Papillion, previously was referred to as WP7. It will be fed by the West Papio Creek.
Mitchell, who served as Omaha tribal chairman from 1992 to 1995, is retired. He served for five years as an assistant professor of Native American studies at Creighton University. Before that, the U.S. Army veteran worked for 35 years on the Omaha Reservation in Macy, Nebraska, as a counselor and psychologist.
Mitchell said he was frustrated in 2017 when a recreation area near 168th and Fort Streets was named. A city naming committee had sought suggestions from the public, and members of the NRD board suggested it be named after Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, a 19th century Omaha doctor (and another descendant of Big Elk) who was the first Native American to earn a medical degree.
But there already was a Susan Picotte Park at 151st and Locust Streets. So the recreation area was named after Father Edward Flanagan, the founder of Boys Town.
“I thought that was really unfair,” Mitchell said. “It bothered a lot of Native Americans.”
Mitchell said he’s glad that Big Elk is being honored.
“It’s real nice that they’re going to give the recognition to Big Elk,” Mitchell said. He said he hoped to read one of Big Elk’s speeches at a dedication ceremony in September.
The new reservoir’s primary purpose, the NRD said, is to help protect against floods. But it also will feature a 40-acre park, 12½-acre lake, walking/cycling trails, kayak/canoe launches and a picnic shelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.