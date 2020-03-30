A few years from now, when the renovation of Omaha’s three downtown riverfront parks is complete, the social restrictions of 2020 should seem like a distant memory.
Children will run and scream on a custom playground. Roller bladers and ice skaters will zip around a ribbon-shaped rink. There will be picnics and concerts and gatherings of all sizes.
The effects of the novel coronavirus haven’t slowed progress on the $300 million overhaul of the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing, project leaders say. Now more than a year into construction, the entity managing the projects has released new conceptual images and updates to help you daydream about brighter days.
1 of 13
The Gene Leahy Mall is seen looking east from 13th and Douglas Streets in 2014.
The park would start at 13th Street, instead of 14th Street like the Gene Leahy Mall does today. A new downtown library could rise at 14th and Farnam Streets or stay in its current spot. (Mayor Jean Stothert previously dedicated $25 million in the capital improvement plan for a new downtown library.)
Along the mall between 11th and 13th Streets, a street-level sculpture garden across from the Holland Performing Arts Center, dog park, children’s play area and restaurant would surround a 65,000-square-foot lawn and pavilion for events and concerts.
A kid’s splash park would sit along an 11th Street walking promenade. That pass through, which doesn’t exist today, would allow people to walk from the Old Market to the Capitol District and north downtown. The promenade wouldn’t be open to traffic, other than for food trucks to park and serve food.
At 11th Street, a smaller water feature about one-third of the size of today’s lagoon would ripple down stairs and run to the east side of the Greenhouse Apartments. The area around the Burlington Place building would not rise to street level; it would slope downward.
The historic slides and arch at 11th and Farnam Streets would remain, as would the Burlington and Greenhouse Apartments buildings. And the area from the Greenhouse Apartments to 8th Street would be at the same level as Douglas Street.
Along the mall between 11th and 13th Streets, a street-level sculpture garden across from the Holland Performing Arts Center, dog park, children’s play area and restaurant would surround a 65,000-square-foot lawn and pavilion for events and concerts.
A smooth transition into Heartland of America Park would make that area less intimidating and more accessible. “We want to make this flow,” said Ken Stinson, an Omaha businessman and philanthropist co-chairman said of the committee’s work.
The size of Conagra Lake at Heartland of America Park would be reduced to allow for an Eighth Street plaza gathering place, another event lawn and a multiuse, ribbon-shaped rink for wintertime ice skating and summertime rollerblading.
The smaller lake would also allow for Farnam Street to continue east past Eighth Street; today, it dead ends. Farnam at that point would become a tree-lined pedestrian promenade leading to a raised walking and biking path that runs along the river.
The committee said its plan complements a $500 million redevelopment proposal that would add housing, restaurants, offices and green space to the Conagra campus. Stinson said the two plans are “very in sync” now.
The size of Conagra Lake at Heartland of America Park would be reduced to allow for an Eighth Street plaza gathering place, another event lawn and a multiuse, ribbon-shaped rink for wintertime ice skating and summertime rollerblading.
The riverfront revitalization committee’s plan calls for putting a tunnel over the existing railroad spur that abuts the riverfront. Lewis & Clark Landing would become a multiuse space. The landing was the site of the Asarco lead-smelting plant and capped to contain contamination.
Lewis & Clark Landing would become a multiuse space with a large children’s play area, sandy beach and sports complex with volleyball and pickleball courts under plans to revitalize the riverfront area. Today’s marina and the National Park Service headquarters building would remain.
Scroll through these images to learn more about the changes planned.
1 of 13
The Gene Leahy Mall is seen looking east from 13th and Douglas Streets in 2014.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Current Gene Leahy Mall
Changes to the Gene Leahy Mall
The park would start at 13th Street, instead of 14th Street like the Gene Leahy Mall does today. A new downtown library could rise at 14th and Farnam Streets or stay in its current spot. (Mayor Jean Stothert previously dedicated $25 million in the capital improvement plan for a new downtown library.)
Along the mall between 11th and 13th Streets, a street-level sculpture garden across from the Holland Performing Arts Center, dog park, children’s play area and restaurant would surround a 65,000-square-foot lawn and pavilion for events and concerts.
A kid’s splash park would sit along an 11th Street walking promenade. That pass through, which doesn’t exist today, would allow people to walk from the Old Market to the Capitol District and north downtown. The promenade wouldn’t be open to traffic, other than for food trucks to park and serve food.
At 11th Street, a smaller water feature about one-third of the size of today’s lagoon would ripple down stairs and run to the east side of the Greenhouse Apartments. The area around the Burlington Place building would not rise to street level; it would slope downward.
The historic slides and arch at 11th and Farnam Streets would remain, as would the Burlington and Greenhouse Apartments buildings. And the area from the Greenhouse Apartments to 8th Street would be at the same level as Douglas Street.
The historic slides and arch at 11th and Farnam Streets would remain under a plan to revitalize the Gene Leahy Mall.
OJB LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Along the mall between 11th and 13th Streets, a street-level sculpture garden across from the Holland Performing Arts Center, dog park, children’s play area and restaurant would surround a 65,000-square-foot lawn and pavilion for events and concerts.
OJB LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Heartland of America Park and the ConAgra campus are seen from above in 2015.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Current Heartland of America Park
Planned changes to Heartland of America Park
A smooth transition into Heartland of America Park would make that area less intimidating and more accessible. “We want to make this flow,” said Ken Stinson, an Omaha businessman and philanthropist co-chairman said of the committee’s work.
The size of Conagra Lake at Heartland of America Park would be reduced to allow for an Eighth Street plaza gathering place, another event lawn and a multiuse, ribbon-shaped rink for wintertime ice skating and summertime rollerblading.
The smaller lake would also allow for Farnam Street to continue east past Eighth Street; today, it dead ends. Farnam at that point would become a tree-lined pedestrian promenade leading to a raised walking and biking path that runs along the river.
The committee said its plan complements a $500 million redevelopment proposal that would add housing, restaurants, offices and green space to the Conagra campus. Stinson said the two plans are “very in sync” now.
The size of Conagra Lake at Heartland of America Park would be reduced to allow for an Eighth Street plaza gathering place, another event lawn and a multiuse, ribbon-shaped rink for wintertime ice skating and summertime rollerblading.
OJB LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
The riverfront area is seen from above in 2015.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Current riverfront area
The riverfront revitalization committee’s plan calls for putting a tunnel over the existing railroad spur that abuts the riverfront. Lewis & Clark Landing would become a multiuse space. The landing was the site of the Asarco lead-smelting plant and capped to contain contamination.
Lewis & Clark Landing would become a multiuse space with a large children’s play area, sandy beach and sports complex with volleyball and pickleball courts under plans to revitalize the riverfront area. Today’s marina and the National Park Service headquarters building would remain.
OJB LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE
Downtown workers and residents in April can expect to see large pipes coming into Gene Leahy Mall as crews work to install storm and sanitary sewers, according to the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which is managing the renovations for the city.
That basic infrastructure work is the next step in creating a large green lawn that will include a sculpture garden, children’s play area, dog park and performance pavilion.
“It’s like a cake — a layer at a time,” said Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for MECA. “We’ll get to the frosting.”
Weather-permitting, 13th Street between Douglas and Farnam Streets is expected to reopen to traffic by June. Workers last spring removed the 13th Street bridge to fill in Gene Leahy Mall with dirt and bring it to street level. Demolition work continues on the east side of the mall.
Eighth Street also is expected to open to traffic this summer.
Demolition and grading work will begin this month at Heartland of America Park, which closed to the public at the end of 2019. As soon as April 1, the Conagra campus lake will be slightly lowered to allow crews to install an earthen causeway. The lake won’t be completely drained, though its final redesign calls for a smaller lake than the one that exists now.
About 26,000 truckloads of dirt will be required to raise Heartland of America Park, creating another lawn space “capable of hosting large-scale events with the Missouri River serving as a scenic backdrop,” MECA said in a statement. By comparison, raising Gene Leahy Mall will require about 9,300 truckloads.
People downtown may notice construction noise, increased truck traffic on Douglas and Dodge Streets and some vibrations as crews work on Heartland of America Park, MECA said.
Lewis & Clark Landing should close to the public next fall.
The city and MECA have been recycling or reusing many materials related to the parks, which will retain their individual names but be branded under the umbrella of The RiverFront. Bricks that will be removed from Heartland of America Park will be kept and used when the city needs to repair streets in the Old Market, Bassett offered as an example.
“Those bricks are very old — they don’t make them quite like that anymore,” she said.
New conceptual images released by MECA show in more detail how some of the parks’ amenities will look.
A custom-built playground in Gene Leahy Mall will offer children of all ages and abilities the chance to have fun, Bassett said. An image shows a large, multi-level wooden structure that features climbing elements, a “rope forest” and an orange “play arch” covered in climbing nets. The ground will be covered in a cushy turf.
Omaha’s iconic downtown slides aren’t going anywhere, but the configuration will look different. They’ll be joined by two slides geared for smaller children.
An image of the skating ribbon in Heartland of America Park shows a large decorative circular light hanging above the space.
Design work on all three parks is being planned using mainly video conferencing technology because of the coronavirus, MECA has said. Construction leaders across Omaha say the pandemic so far has not affected building projects.
Major construction at Gene Leahy Mall is expected to wrap up in 2022. Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing are expected to open in 2023. The final touches to the new parks will be made in 2024.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.