Metro transit will receive a $4.7 million federal grant that will allow the authority to buy 11 new buses and fund other improvements.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and its Federal Transit Administration announced the grant last week.

Metro said the grant will fund five 35-foot compressed natural gas buses, six 30-foot clean diesel buses, bus lifts, fuel pumps and computer software and hardware.

In a statement, Metro said the new buses will replace older ones that have reached the end of their useful life.

Sen Deb Fischer, R-Neb., called the funding a “crucial transit grant” for Omaha. Fischer sits on the Senate Commerce Committee and is the chairwoman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee.

“With this investment in our state, life will be made easier for metro-area commuters, families and businesses who use Omaha’s public bus system,” she said in a statement.

Curt Simon, Metro’s executive director, said in a statement that the funding will help the agency provide reliability and convenience for its passengers. “With these funds,” he said, “we can continue to get people where they need to go.”

