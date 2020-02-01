metro area
Two people hospitalized after crash near 56th and Hartman
A man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress after a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in North Omaha.
Another person was taken to the med center in critical condition.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m. near 56th Street and Hartman Avenue, Douglas County dispatchers said. — Jessica Wade
Firefighter is injured while battling blaze south of Papillion
A firefighter with the Papillion Fire Department was injured in a house fire south of Papillion on Saturday evening.
Scanner traffic indicated that one person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition.
Sgt. Brian Stolley of the La Vista Police Department tweeted, “Hoping for a speedy recovery to an injured @PapillionFire firefighter.”
Firefighters from five departments worked to extinguish the blaze that began about 6 p.m. near 102nd Street and Sutter Avenue in the Richfield area south of Papillion, according to a tweet from Sgt. Kyle Percifield of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.
Firefighters were still working to extinguish the fire at 9 p.m.
— Jessica Wade
nebraska
York man is sentenced to 33 years in prison for child porn
A York man was sentenced Friday to more than 33 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
Jack Eugene Knight, 54, was found guilty by a federal jury in October. He had faced up to 120 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
In 2018, tips led police to search Knight’s van, in which he was living, prosecutors said. Agents seized two cellphones, a laptop and multiple external storage devices, all of which contained child porn. When Knight was arrested about a month later, agents found a new cellphone he had obtained, and more child porn was found on that phone.
In all, agents found more than 8,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography.
Knight has several prior Nebraska convictions, including for child pornography and child sexual assault. He is a registered sex offender. — AP
