Now that the season of Lent is here, it's time for fish frys to take center stage. 

The Omaha area has a plethora of weekly gatherings offering a full culinary adventure, anchored — of course, by baskets of hot and battered fishy goodness. 

So if you are looking for an event steeped in tradition or maybe one of the new kids on the block, take a cruise through our interactive fish fry map to catch your flavor.

Photos: Fish Frys at Holy Name

Thousands attend the 38th year of fish frys during the weekly "Frydays of Lent" at Holy Name Catholic Church and School in Omaha, Nebraska, Friday, March 8, 2019.

1 of 19

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started