Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench has been fielding the calls. The question has been popping up across social media.
Now that Omaha’s parks are closed, will I get ticketed for using sidewalks in parks? Police ticketed 20 people for trespassing in Omaha parks last weekend.
No, you won’t be ticketed for using the sidewalks or trails, he said. They are open, but everything else in the parks — ponds, green spaces, playgrounds, exercise equipment and parking lots — is closed.
So no, you can’t sunbathe by yourself on the great lawn at Memorial Park, but yes, you can walk the oak-lined path at nearby Elmwood Park.
No, you can’t fish the lake at Levi Carter Park, but you can bike the trail through the park.
A return to spring is coming in the days ahead, and Bench said he expects a lot of people to again be wondering what they can do.
So, yes, get out and stretch your legs.
But remember, no groups larger than 10 people, keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more and preferably, go to parks only with your immediate family.
The park closure lasts through at least April 30, Bench said, and could be extended or modified after that.
