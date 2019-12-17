Retired construction workers. Teachers. Software developers. Accountants. Business owners.

They came from different backgrounds, but the crowd shivering in the cold Tuesday evening had one thing in common: They favor impeaching President Donald Trump.

Kia Jones, a 21-year-old registered independent, said Trump is doing Russia's bidding at the expense of U.S. national security.

"We're doing exactly what Russia wants," she said. "We are divided, and I believe Trump is responsible for that."

The rally at Omaha's Midtown Crossing drew more than 500 people and was one of hundreds across the nation on the eve of Wednesday's expected House of Representatives impeachment vote. If the House votes to impeach, the case will go to the Senate for a trial.

Nebraska’s all-Republican House delegation has stood with Trump in opposing impeachment. National opinion polls suggest the public is divided.

Rep. Don Bacon has said the president's actions were “unwise" but do not represent high crimes and misdemeanors worthy of impeachment.

Asked about Tuesday's rallies, Bacon said there are sincere, well-intentioned people on both sides. He said it's his sense that most people in the middle do not support removing Trump.

Some at the rally said they were dismayed by Republican support for Trump.

"Our democracy matters, this is not a one-party issue," said Robyn Carter, 70, who was a Republican until switching to the Democratic Party in her late 50s. "This is an American issue, and we need to save this democracy."

With Carter was Kate Bradley, a Democrat who says she doesn't always vote along party lines.

"I don't understand this blind loyalty to a leader who does not deserve a following," Bradley, 72, said.

Since Republicans control the Senate, it's unlikely that Trump will be removed from office.

Veteran civil rights leader Preston Love Jr., one of the speakers at the rally, said Trump opponents should trust in the ballot box more than the impeachment process.

"Vote," he exhorted the crowd. "Impeach in 2020 at the polls."

Jay Grabow holds an "Impeach Trump" sign on Tuesday during a rally at Turner Park.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

Reporter - Politics/Washington D.C.

Joseph Morton

