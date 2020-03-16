Eight Nebraskans who spent the past week quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship in a port in Oakland, California, were flown back to Omaha on Monday, after being screened for the coronavirus disease before their departure.

Another four will return home in coming days.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine is coordinating their travel back to their home communities. The cruise ship passengers will self-quarantine at home under the supervision of their local health department.

The ship, with 3,500 people on board, arrived in Oakland and docked there on March 9. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 28 cases of the coronavirus are tied to passengers or crew members on the Grand Princess.

Fifteen Americans from a different cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, arrived in Omaha in February to be monitored for the virus on the UNMC campus.

As of Monday, only one of those patients remained at the National Quarantine Unit.

Photos: Coronavirus impacts Nebraska

1 of 15

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email