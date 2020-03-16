Eight Nebraskans who spent the past week quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship in a port in Oakland, California, were flown back to Omaha on Monday, after being screened for the coronavirus disease before their departure.
Another four will return home in coming days.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine is coordinating their travel back to their home communities. The cruise ship passengers will self-quarantine at home under the supervision of their local health department.
The ship, with 3,500 people on board, arrived in Oakland and docked there on March 9. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 28 cases of the coronavirus are tied to passengers or crew members on the Grand Princess.
Fifteen Americans from a different cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, arrived in Omaha in February to be monitored for the virus on the UNMC campus.
As of Monday, only one of those patients remained at the National Quarantine Unit.
Workers prepare meals to be handed out at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus.
Kristen Lightfoot chats with principal Cassie Schmidt while leaving Gilder Elementary School Monday morning with packets of printed lessons for her two children, Jack, a fourth-grader, and Allie, a first-grader. The packets will provide lessons while Omaha Public Schools are closed this week as a coronavirus precaution. The packets contain three weeks of lessons. Lightfoot is also a first-grade teacher at the school. "I can't wait to have my class back. I hope everyone stays healthy."
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday, March 16, 2020. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on Saint Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
