VA clinics in Nebraska and western Iowa have begun inching toward a return to normal, pre-pandemic operations, according to a video posted on social media over the Memorial Day weekend.

Smaller clinics in the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are now allowing four to five more patients a day, Director B. Don Burman said in the video, which was posted Saturday on the system’s Facebook page.

If this works out well, Burman said, larger clinics — including the VA Medical Center — will follow suit.

“We’re going to begin slowly — and I want to emphasize the word ‘slowly’ — open up our services for folks that need to come to the medical center,” Burman said.

The first clinics to see more patients are in Holdrege, Norfolk and North Platte, Nebraska, and Shenandoah, Iowa, said Kevin Hynes, a VA spokesman. The main hospital in Omaha as well as larger clinics in Bellevue and Lincoln will follow. So will the facility in Grand Island, which is in an area particularly hard-hit by cases of COVID-19.

“It may be a couple of weeks before we really see an increase,” Burman said. “We’re going to be a little more methodical to ensure that we keep you safe.”

As of Tuesday, the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa System had reported 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases among veterans and 14 deaths, according to a tracker on the VA’s national website, accesstocare.va.gov. That is more deaths than were recorded combined in the rest of Iowa (6), South Dakota (2), Kansas (1) and Wyoming (0), and also more than in such large VA health care systems as Los Angeles and San Diego.

Seventy-seven Nebraska-Western Iowa patients have recovered, while 24 are still being treated, according to the website. Three VA employees reportedly tested positive.

Nationally, the VA lists 13,347 known positive cases among veterans, and 1,133 deaths.

In his video, Burman said veterans visiting clinics in Nebraska and western Iowa will still be required to wear masks. If they don’t have one, a mask will be provided.

“We’re making sure you’re not in a position where you’re picking up a virus because we didn’t do our job,” he said. “And we’re going to ask you don’t bring one here, which will get us sick, and then we can’t do our job.”

Burman said one imminent change at the Omaha VA hospital will be in parking. Employees lately have been parking in lots near the building, but they will shortly be returned to a remote parking lot and asked to use a shuttle bus.

That will open some additional spaces near the building for veterans, Burman said.