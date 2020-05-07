Like the small mortar that nearly destroyed his hand, a workers’ compensation claim has backfired on a Lincoln man.
The Nebraska Court of Appeals summarily rejected a truck driver’s claim that he should receive workers’ compensation after he blew off the ends of his fingers while trying to entertain a warehouse manager in Omaha.
The truck driver, Gregory J. Webber, had appealed a Workers’ Compensation Court judge’s decision that it was Webber’s fault for lighting the fireworks device and that setting it off was not related to his job duties.
Webber called himself a “dumbass” for the explosion but nonetheless argued that he should receive workers’ compensation from his insurance carrier.
Webber, an independent trucker, said his use of the explosive that June 2016 day was part of his rapport-building with a warehouse manager with whom he worked as part of his job providing moving services.
The appellate court, in a decision released Tuesday, called that a stretch.
“Lighting a firework at a warehouse where he was scheduled to pick up a trailer load … was not within the scope of Webber’s job,” Judge Riko Bishop wrote on behalf of the unanimous three-member court.
Webber had argued that, as the owner of his moving company, he decided what constituted his job duties, including whether his work involved lighting off fireworks.
Webber described his job as doing “everything there is in the capacity of moving — taking everything apart, packing stuff up, loading it, moving it and then putting everything back together.”
A contractor for Mayflower Transit, Webber said he received work through Select Van & Storage, which has a warehouse near 80th and J Streets in Omaha.
According to the appeals court decision:
On June 27, 2016, Webber drove his semi from his Lincoln home to the warehouse to pick up a customer’s load.
Upon arrival, he saw warehouse manager David Tilley — a man he described as a fellow fireworks enthusiast.
He got out of the cab with an artillery shell that was about the size of a golf ball. The problem: the fuse was about the size of a broken tee.
Webber said he showed Tilley the fireworks device, asking if he wanted to light it off.
Tilley declined, telling Webber: “The wick is too small.”
Tilley later told attorneys: “I didn’t want the firework going off in my hands.”
“If you want to light it,” Tilley said, “go ahead.”
At that, Webber moved toward an exit door of the warehouse so he could launch it out the door after lighting it. Standing about 6 feet from the exit, he flicked his lighter and, well, boom.
“As soon as it lit, it went off,” Webber said.
Webber, then 40, suffered burns to his stomach and lower legs and both hands, resulting in partial amputations of several fingers. He also suffered severe, permanent hearing loss.
The accident led Webber’s sister to start an online fundraiser, which raised $5,000 of its $15,000 goal. She titled it “a father and friend in need” and displayed pictures of his hands in various stages of healing.
One post read: “Feeling highly motivated today check it out i have a hand it’s smaller than it used to be but it’s still a hand.”
Another: “I feel like a dumbass to even ask for help, when what I did was all my own fault and just a bad decision, but unfortunately I still need help.”
He eventually tried to get help through a creative workers’ compensation claim. Workers’ comp, as it’s known, can be used to recover money for lost work time due to illness or injury incurred while on the job “if the employee was not willfully negligent at the time of receiving such injury.”
In filing the claim, Webber argued that lighting fireworks played a role in building rapport with people in his industry, including the warehouse guys.
“You want people to like you and get along with you, and you find a common ground with another individual and boys being boys,” Webber said.
The appellate court put it this way: “He thought that, as his own employer, it was appropriate to be using fireworks for what was referred to as client promotion.”
Webber’s attorneys also unsuccessfully argued that he should receive compensation under a theory that allows worker’s comp for work-related horseplay. In 1998, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that a worker was entitled to compensation after he injured himself while arm-wrestling a co-worker who alleged that he wasn’t pulling his weight on the job.
“In the present case, Webber’s actions in lighting a firework did not arise spontaneously out of work-related banter,” the appellate court concluded. “Rather it was a personal pursuit intended to impress another fireworks enthusiast.
“As explained by Webber himself, his purpose was ‘just to say you guys thought you had some loud ones; well, I have an even louder one.’ ”
