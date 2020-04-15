We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — The state employees union says it will deliver petitions to Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday demanding additional steps to keep workers safe from the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents 8,000 state employees, said it will deliver petitions signed by 1,600 workers and others expressing concern about the high number of employees still required to staff public counters and work in close proximity in state offices and call centers.

In some state offices, the only safeguard is a bottle of sanitizer, said Justin Hubly, the union's executive director.

"State employees are concerned, and they are anxious," he said. "We need the governor to take action to ensure their safety."

The petitions, to be delivered Wednesday afternoon, follow a call by the union last week to allow state workers who are able to work from home. The union also demanded the closure of public counters and an extra $2 an hour in “hazard” pay for those who must report to an office or work site.

Workers at call centers have questioned why they can't take calls at home rather than in offices where social distancing is a challenge. Others ask why state offices still allow walk-in traffic while many city and county offices are conducting business by telephone and computer only.

Employees at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have complained about a rule, related in an email to workers, that 60% of the staff must report to the office. Workers have said they haven't been given a clear explanation for such a rule.

When asked about it Tuesday, Ricketts said he was unaware of a "60%" rule, but that state workers are performing essential tasks that are even more important now during a pandemic.