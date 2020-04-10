We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A program started by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will provide hotel rooms to first responders exposed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The goal of the program is to reduce the spread of the virus and prevent workers from bringing it home to loved ones, DHHS said.

Accommodations are for frontline workers who can't quarantine at home or cohabitate with someone who is deemed high-risk.

If a first responder shows signs of COVID-19 they will be able to self-isolate and receive appropriate care as needed, DHHS said.

First responders, including health care workers, EMS, law enforcement and corrections officers, can request a room by calling (833) 220-0018.

Calls can be made from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. seven days a week. Messages left on the after-hours voicemail will be returned the following day. Turnaround time for a site placement will be within 24 hours.

Lancaster County workers must coordinate directly with their employer.

Upon arrival, individuals checking-in will be asked to present their employee ID to verify their registration.